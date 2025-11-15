Panaji, The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa has demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations made by Puja Naik, an accused in the cash-for-jobs scam, saying it has no faith in the crime branch's investigation in the case. No faith in crime branch, says Goa AAP, demands judicial inquiry into cash-for-jobs scam

Naik, arrested last year and currently out on bail, posted a video on social media last week, alleging the involvement of a state minister, an IAS officer and an engineer in the multi-crore scam.

Goa A president Amit Palekar on Friday said that the minister should immediately step down for an impartial investigation into the case.

"We have no faith in the crime branch. There should be a judicial inquiry into the case," he said.

Naik, meanwhile, spoke to the media, accusing state Minister and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar of being involved in the crime, a charge the latter has denied.

The accused alleged that Sudhin Dhavalikar had introduced her to two officers who had received ₹17.68 crore for giving government jobs to various aspirants.

She claimed that these officers had initially given jobs, but later failed to do so and were reluctant to return the money they had taken.

The accused also alleged that she met the minister, as she was working in the MGP office as a staff member.

Talking to reporters, the minister rubbished the allegations, claiming that he has nothing to do with the accused.

"The crime branch is investigating the case, and has sought 15 days to submit its findings. We will wait till then," he said.

Reacting to Naik's claims, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party chief Deepak Dhavalikar denied that the accused was working with them.

"We have a record of people who have worked with us. Her name does not figure in it," he said.

According to the police, Naik was named in five cases registered across Goa in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam and had come out on bail on November 21 last year.

