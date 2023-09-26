No financial assistance for illegal buildings: Government report recommends after Joshimath survey

After conducting the ‘post-disaster needs assessment’ in subsistence-hit region of Uttarakhand's Joshimath region by government agencies, the report recommnended against providing financial assistance if the affected households do not have valid land-ownership document or if the buildings were illegally encroached. The report further suggested ban on new construction work in the entire Joshimath area till the end of the coming monsoon.

In Joshimath, 868 structures have developed cracks and 181 have been declared unsafe so far. (AP)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No financial assistance will be provided to the buildings illegally encroached and/or if the HH (household) does not have a valid land-ownership document. There should be a complete ban on new construction in the entire Joshimath area till the end of the coming monsoon. After post-monsoon reassessment of the ground conditions, some relaxation on new construction with prefab lightweight structures in comparatively safer areas may be thought of,” the report said.

The assessment was carried out from April 22 to 25 by a 35-member team of professionals from the National Disaster Management Authority, UN agencies, Central Building Research Institute, National Institute of Disaster Management along with other agencies. The study was conducted after several building in the region started to display major cracks in January due to land subsidence, prompting the relocation of 355 families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report focused on the importance of proper documentation and compliance with building regulations as an attempt to post-subsistence recovery. However, it availed some relaxation on new construction with prefab lightweight structures in comparatively safer areas.

Retrofitting of the old buildings can be permitted. The permission for single-storey public buildings with prefab lightweight structures may be permitted for critical emergency services only.

The report also said the first and foremost action would be to officially inform the people of Joshimath of the unsafe zones of the town, where no new building could be constructed.

The agencies further emphasised on developing a prospective plan to create safe and resilient region of Joshimath for the next 10 to 15 years.

The issue of subsistence has been looming in the area since it was reported in the 1970s. The town lies on the seismic zone V and it is also prone to landslides and flash floods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report in 1978 recommended against the major constirution work in the region and the Niti and Mana valleys as these areas are situated on a mass of rocks, sediments and soil deposited by glaciers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail