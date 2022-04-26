‘No force can divide us if we follow Narayana Guru’s teachings:’ Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said if people follow Kerala social reformer Sree Narayana Guru’s “one caste, one religion, and one god” teaching in earnest, no force in the world can divide India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we decipher Guru’s teachings in detail, we can find this message lays the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India],” he said at an event organised by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya in New Delhi. Modi said Guru’s teachings provide spiritual greatness to patriotism.

Mahatma Gandhi met Guru (1856-1928), who fought against caste discrimination, at his ashram in 1925. The pilgrimage to Sivagiri started in 1933. It is one of the major religious and social events in the country. Later Brahma Vidyalaya was set up to promote Guru’s vision and thoughts.

Modi called Guru a radical thinker and a practical reformer. “In India, our sages and Gurus always refined our thoughts and enhanced our behaviour,” he said. He added that inspired by Guru’s thoughts, the country is serving the poor, downtrodden and backward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi hailed Guru’s thoughts and preaching and added one caste meant Indianness while one religion suggested service to all and one god means that all 130 crore Indians belong to Bharat Mata (Mother India). He asked people to imbibe the spirit of Guru’s teachings for the country’s development.