No fraud in temple land purchase, claims Trust

LUCKNOW: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Thursday said a team of lawyers and chartered accountants studied all documents and found no irregularities in the land purchase deals executed by the Trust for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust also offered to produce all documents pertaining to the deals before any “competent person or authority”, who approaches them for scrutiny.

“A team of lawyers and chartered accountants went through all documents related with all land purchase deals made by the Trust. After scrutinising all documents for more than three days, they have come to the conclusion that there is no irregularity in the land purchase deals made by the Trust,” Giri told reporters at Mani Ram Das Chavni Peeth in Ayodhya.

Terming the allegations as politically-motivated, Giri said: “People who have levelled allegations of irregularity are political persons. They do not want the Ram temple to come up in Ayodhya.”

“A misinformation campaign has been launched against the Ram Mandir Trust to create confusion among the devotees of Lord Ram. We want to assure all Ram bhakts that there is no irregularity in any of the land deals,” he added.

The Trust also challenged those levelling allegations to make available land in Ramkot area at a rate lower than what they paid.

When asked if they would initiate any action against those who levelled the charges, Giri said: “Personally, I am not in favour of any action, but if other members of the Trust want some action, then I will accept their decision.”

The controversy over the land deals first broke out on June 13 after former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Pratap Pandey, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, accused the trust of purchasing land worth ₹2 crore for ₹18.5 crore. Since then, Opposition parties have demanded a judicial probe into the deals.

Besides this, descendants of the original owner of a key parcel of land in Ayodhya have decided to challenge its transfer to the Ram temple trust, saying that the 22-hectare plot, a part of the Ram temple complex, is tied up in two separate legal cases and a police complaint.