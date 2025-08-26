No freedom of speech in commercial content: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned social media influencers and podcasters that they cannot press their free speech rights when their “commercial” content offends the dignity and sensitivities of others, underlining that humour or entertainment premised on ridicule of vulnerable groups will not be permitted. The Supreme Court (HT Photo)

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said while humour is “well taken” when it involves self-deprecation, “when we start laughing at others, that becomes a breach of sensitivity. “India is a diverse country with so many communities. When you generate humour on a simple apartheid plane, it becomes a problem,” said the court while is hearing a batch of petitions concerning podcasters and YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina.