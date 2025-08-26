Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
No freedom of speech in commercial content: Supreme Court

ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 01:43 am IST

The Supreme Court warned influencers that free speech doesn’t cover offensive commercial content, urging regulations to protect vulnerable groups.

The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned social media influencers and podcasters that they cannot press their free speech rights when their “commercial” content offends the dignity and sensitivities of others, underlining that humour or entertainment premised on ridicule of vulnerable groups will not be permitted.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said while humour is “well taken” when it involves self-deprecation, “when we start laughing at others, that becomes a breach of sensitivity. “India is a diverse country with so many communities. When you generate humour on a simple apartheid plane, it becomes a problem,” said the court while is hearing a batch of petitions concerning podcasters and YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina.

