‘No hinsa, offer flowers to police, bring a book’: CJP guidelines on big Delhi protest

The political satire outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a major protest today at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The event is to be the group's first large-scale gathering on the ground.

Abhijeet Dipke leads CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

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Founder Abhijeet Dipke will arrive from the United States at 8 am. He intends to secure police clearance before the demonstration begins at 9 am.

The CJP has over 2 crore followers on Instagram. It is to be seen how many materialise on the protest site later today.

Why the CJP is protesting

The education system has failed over one crore students and left them anxious of their future, Dipke alleged. The party has cited irregularities linked to the NEET paper leak case, along with concerns over recent CBSE examinations and its OSM-related issues. It has also raised questions over the accountability of the education system.

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{{^usCountry}} The demonstration would be open to all participants, regardless of political affiliation, the CJP said earlier. They invited students, their parents, and young people across the country to join in a peaceful protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demonstration would be open to all participants, regardless of political affiliation, the CJP said earlier. They invited students, their parents, and young people across the country to join in a peaceful protest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das posted a video Friday night. “My fellow cockroaches, the day has come. Tomorrow morning, we meet at Jantar Mantar. Tomorrow, we reset the education system of this country. Tomorrow, we ensure that our voices can no longer be ignored. Tomorrow, we reclaim our democracy and we reclaim this beautiful nation of ours,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das posted a video Friday night. “My fellow cockroaches, the day has come. Tomorrow morning, we meet at Jantar Mantar. Tomorrow, we reset the education system of this country. Tomorrow, we ensure that our voices can no longer be ignored. Tomorrow, we reclaim our democracy and we reclaim this beautiful nation of ours,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Abhijeet Dipke will be arriving at the airport. We will seek cooperation from the police and ask for permission. Whatever processes are required within legal boundaries, we will follow them. From there, we will proceed to Jantar Mantar, which is nearby. There, we will democratically exercise our right to dissent and our right to protest, in a peaceful manner, with love and harmony, fulfilling the purpose of this entire movement."

Supporters were earlier asked not to gather at the airport after an initial call by Dipke was withdrawn.

“We want to say that the people of this country are distressed. In just the past one month, six students have died by suicide. He is an incompetent education minister. Therefore, we directly appeal to you—[PM Narendra] Modi ji, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan. Sack him and restore our faith in democracy.”

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“Please ensure that no violence is spread. If you see any violence, immediately capture it on video and report it to the Delhi Police. We are committed to peaceful and democratic protest. We are not here for any form of violence. If you see any such attempt, record it immediately. We stand for peace, we stand for democracy,” the said.

CJP protest: When and where

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The protest is scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar in the Parliament Street area of Delhi, beginning at 9 am on June 6. According to the CJP advisory, participants are expected to assemble near the Parliament Street Police Station before moving towards the protest site.

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Police and security situation

Delhi Police has said that no formal permission request has yet been received from the CJP for the proposed protest. Officials said that they became aware of the demonstration primarily through social media posts circulating online, PTI reported.

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Security has been tightened across central Delhi, with over 1,000 personnel reportedly deployed, as per PTI. A high-level review meeting was also held ahead of the planned gathering to assess law-and-order preparedness.

CJP’s ‘do’s and don’ts’

The group has issued detailed protest guidelines:

Do’s

Carry the national flag and a book.

Record everything.

Report any miscreant activity to police.

Stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and wear caps.

Don’ts

Avoid coming alone if possible.

Do not engage with trolls or provocateurs.

Do not show up hungry. “Revolution requires breakfast.”

Offer flowers to police.

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who will also be protesting, posted a message urging peaceful participation. “HOPE FOR THE BEST, PREPARE FOR THE WORST,” he wrote on X. “Let’s make this the most peaceful movement in India's history. Please be vigilant that no miscreants play mischief. See you all in Delhi."

Legal guidelines

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Under Article 19 of the Constitution, citizens have the right to peaceful demonstrations. Police permission is typically required for protests in designated zones like Jantar Mantar.

Authorities assess crowd size, traffic impact, and public order before granting approval. Applications are usually expected several days in advance.

Support builds for CJP protest

Actor Prakash Raj has extended backing, saying he will try to reach Delhi on June 6 despite work commitments. He asked young supporters to participate, calling it a “relevant Cockroach movement.” Sonam Wangchuk earlier said he would join the protest at Jantar Mantar if the education minister did not resign by June 5.

Political support has further come from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, while Opposition figures such as Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have earlier aligned with the group.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and advocate Sudhir Jakhar have also shown support.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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