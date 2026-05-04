'No important files to be removed or damaged’: Top official as TMC loses Bengal

“‘Further, all files/important papers/communication shall be properly accounted for. The Head of Departments and Departmental Secretaries shall personally ensure that this is followed in letter and spirit. Personal responsibility shall be fixed for any instance of deviation," it added.

The document states, "All Departmental Secretaries and Head of Offices are requested to ensure that no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices. No unauthorised copying/scanning shall be permitted.’”

The official directed that “no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices.”

West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala has issued a directive to all Departmental Secretaries and Heads of Offices to safeguard official records, as assembly results showed a massive loss for Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

The letter’s copy was forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of all departments, the DG & IGP of Police, West Bengal, all Divisional Commissioners, the CP of Kolkata Police, and all District Magistrates.

The order comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the 200-mark in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. As of 9 pm, the BJP had won 167 seats and was leading in 41 others, taking its tally to 208, while the TMC had won 59 seats.

The BJP appears poised to form the government in the state, maintaining its lead through the counting process.

The election, held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, saw a direct contest between the incumbent TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, which is aiming to form its first government in West Bengal.

Apart from the two principal rivals, other parties including the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were also in the fray.