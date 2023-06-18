No Indian movie in Kathmandu amid row over Adipurush's 'Sita India's daughter' dialogue

Adipurush is facing flak at home and abroad with the makers agreeing to change some of the dialogues. But now Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah announced on his social media that no Indian movie will be shown in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area and all theatres have been informed about this ban. A day before the release of the movie, the mayor gave three days' time to remove the statemen'Sita is the daughter of India'. The mayor also threatened to ban all Indian movies if the dialogue is not edited out within three days. On Friday, Adipurush did not release in Kathmandu, while reports claimed that the makers agreed to edit the dialogue. Kathmandu mayor demanded that the dialogue should be corrected not only for Nepal but also for India.

Kathmandu mayor said no Indian film will be shown in Kathmandu Metropolitan area from tomorrow.

On Sunday, Balen Shah said all Indian movies will remain banned in Kathmandu Metropolitan until the ‘objectionable’ part is removed. Nepal's film certification board said that the permission to screen the film in theatres will be granted only after changing the dialogue that describes "Sita as India's daughter".

Adipurush has been facing flak in India too for hurting Hindu sentiments by putting 'cheap' dialogues in the mouth of Hindu deities. Writer Manoj Muntashir on Sunday announced that those dialogues which the audience found objectionable will be revised. Earlier however, he said he intentionally kept the dialogues simple.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.