Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah who put Greater Nepal map opposes Adipurush | Explained

Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Balen Shah has threatened a ban on Indian Bollywood films in Nepal's capital Kathmandu as he took offence over Prabhas-starrer Adipurush for a now-deleted dialogue of the movie that Janaki (Sita) is India's daughter. Giving a three-day deadline, the mayor tweeted that Sita is Nepal's daughter and not India's. The dialogue was reportedly edited and Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush got a go-ahead by Nepal's Censor board but the morning shows were cancelled in the neighbouring country owing to law and order concerns. Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah said Sita is not India's daughter ahead of the release of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush.

The row over Adipursh's dialogue comes close on the heels of Nepali politicians criticising the Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament building of India as the mural showed Lord Buddha's birthplace Lumbini which is in Nepal. Foreign minister S Jaishankar said it was not a political map but a cultural one showing the extent of the Ashokan empire and a friendly country like Nepal would understand it, unlike Pakistan.

Kathmandu mayor in 'Greater Nepal' row

Balen Shah was at the centre of the row that was triggered in Nepal over Parliament's Akhand Bharat mural as he installed a Greater Nepal map in his office in an offensive to the Akhand Bharat mural. The Greater Nepal map is not an official map but Kathmandu Post reported that the mayor ordered his aide to put the map in his office to spread a positive vibe of nationalism, to remember the proud history of Nepal.

