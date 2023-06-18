Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut to revise Adipurush lines after backlash: ‘My own brothers wrote indecent words for me’

After facing criticism, Adipurush co-writer Manoj Muntashir has said that the film's team has decided to revise the lines which hurt sentiments. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Manoj wrote a long note saying that he along with film's director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar decided to add the revised lines in the movie within this week. (Also Read | Manoj Muntashir defends 'jalegi tere baap ki’ line in Adipurush, says it's not an error: 'I'm not first to write this') Adipurush hit the theatres on Friday (Representative Photo)

Manoj Muntashir's post

Manoj wrote in Hindi, "The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong changes with time but feelings remain. I wrote more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on five lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I expected praise but I don't know why I did not get it."

He continued, “My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother? Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya.”

Manoj on Adipurush

Manoj also wrote, "It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn't you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram? These praises of sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well."

Manoj concluded, "Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all!"

Manoj defended Adipurush lines

Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. After the film's release, a certain line received criticism from fans. Devdatta Nage's character of Bajrang Bali said, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki."

Reacting to it, Manoj told Republic World, "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division."

