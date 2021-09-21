Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No indication of potential 3rd wave yet in Maharashtra: Minister
india news

No indication of potential 3rd wave yet in Maharashtra: Minister

Maharashtra recorded 2,583 fresh Covid infections on Monday, pushing the state’s count to 6,524,498. The number of active cases reduced to 41,672 as 3,836 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:22 AM IST
It was for the first time in the past 7 months that active cases dipped below 42,000 since the beginning of the second Covid-19 wave in Maharashtra (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

As active Covid-19 cases dipped below 42,000 for the first time in seven months, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there was no indication of a third wave hitting the state as of now. The state administration, however, will be watching the situation for a fortnight due to the festival season.

“As of now, there is no indication of a potential third wave in Maharashtra. However, the daily tally is likely to increase owing to crowding to celebrate festivals. But if we ramp up the vaccination drive, it will help in containing the transmission rate,” Tope said while talking to reporters in Jalna on Monday.

Maharashtra recorded 2,583 fresh Covid infections on Monday, pushing the state’s count to 6,524,498. The number of active cases reduced to 41,672 as 3,836 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. It was for the first time in the past seven months that active cases dipped below 42,000 since the beginning of the second Covid-19 wave in the state. On February 2, the number of active cases in Maharashtra stood at 41,586.

RELATED STORIES

The state on Monday also reported 28 infection-related casualties, pushing Maharashtra’s Covid death toll to 138,546. Ahmednagar reported 12 deaths, most in the state.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Breaking news: S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss

PM Modi to address UNGA, meet Biden, Harris in US

Row over BJP leader Uma Bharti’s remark on bureaucrats

Rule of law is replaced by rule of jungle, says Tripura opposition leader Manik Sarkar
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP