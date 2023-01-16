'No job small or big': Delhi woman running stall aims to compete with Chaayos

A cup of tea is a welcome treat amid the Delhi winter chills. A few days ago, an army veteran - Brigadier Sanjay Khanna - had his cup served with some inspiration when he met Sharmistha Ghosh who runs her tea stall in the national capital. In a time and age when entrepreneurial ambitions are being encouraged, Ghosh - a postgraduate in English - is chasing a big dream of competing with popular brand Chaayos, Brigadier Khanna shared after getting to know of the tea stall owner's inspiring story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I was amazed and pleasantly surprised to see a smart English-speaking woman operating this small chai (tea) stall on wheels (popularly called - 'Raydee')," he wrote in a LinkedIn post as he underlined that "no job is small or big but one must dream big". Ghosh has "worked in British Council Library too until she quit to pursue her dream," he highlighted.

"A friend of hers, Bhavna Rao - working with Lufthansa - is also a joint partner in operating this small chai stall. Further, as of now she's providing extra wages to her house help as she has employed her. They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back," Brigadier Khanna explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"One must have the passion and integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true. I have come across many a highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on look out for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature . This message goes out to them," he further insisted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many young people complain about getting stuck in jobs that don't give them fulfilment, Ghosh's story serves

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON