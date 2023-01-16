Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No job small or big': Delhi woman running stall aims to compete with Chaayos

'No job small or big': Delhi woman running stall aims to compete with Chaayos

india news
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 12:21 PM IST

The LinkedIn post on her current set of ambitions has been shared over 30,000 times.

Sharmishta Ghosh runs a tea stall in Delhi. (LinkedIn)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

A cup of tea is a welcome treat amid the Delhi winter chills. A few days ago, an army veteran - Brigadier Sanjay Khanna - had his cup served with some inspiration when he met Sharmistha Ghosh who runs her tea stall in the national capital. In a time and age when entrepreneurial ambitions are being encouraged, Ghosh - a postgraduate in English - is chasing a big dream of competing with popular brand Chaayos, Brigadier Khanna shared after getting to know of the tea stall owner's inspiring story.

"I was amazed and pleasantly surprised to see a smart English-speaking woman operating this small chai (tea) stall on wheels (popularly called - 'Raydee')," he wrote in a LinkedIn post as he underlined that "no job is small or big but one must dream big". Ghosh has "worked in British Council Library too until she quit to pursue her dream," he highlighted.

"A friend of hers, Bhavna Rao - working with Lufthansa - is also a joint partner in operating this small chai stall. Further, as of now she's providing extra wages to her house help as she has employed her. They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back," Brigadier Khanna explained.

"One must have the passion and integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true. I have come across many a highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on look out for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature . This message goes out to them," he further insisted.

While many young people complain about getting stuck in jobs that don't give them fulfilment, Ghosh's story serves

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
delhi delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP