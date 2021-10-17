Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘No leader’: Congress party has become a circus, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
‘No leader’: Congress party has become a circus, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also charged Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for resigning as the state party president and putting the party in a spot.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo / HT)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Taking a dig at the Congress party over the recent crisis, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has become a circus. While speaking at a rally in Burhanpur, the chief minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is not the Congress Party. It is being run by an interim president Sonia Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi has complete rights to remove a chief minister of a state."

Mentioning the Congress party crisis in Punjab and the surprise resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, he said, “Singh was the chief minister of Punjab and was running a government very smoothly. But he was removed and Charanjit Singh Channi was made the chief minister.”

He also charged Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for resigning as the state party president and putting the party in a spot.

Talking about the rift in Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, he said, “Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are not happy with each other while Bhupesh Baghel and TS Deo Singh are involved in a tug of war over the post of the chief minister.”

He also attacked Kamal Nath, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan said, “In Madhya Pradesh, if the Congress party wants to appoint then it chooses Kamal Nath, for the leader of opposition position, it again depends on Kamal Nath. For star campaigners, it falls back on Kamal Nath. For the president of Youth wing, the party appoints Nakul Nath, who is the son of Kamal Nath.”

