‘No link between Parliament security breach & MPs’ suspension', says Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Three days after the major security breach in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all the members of Parliament, saying that there is no link between the security breach and the recent suspension of 13 MPs from the Lower House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Parliament security breach (HT Photo | Sanjeev Verma)

On December 13, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery above the chamber and threw smoke cannisters inside the Parliament, triggering panic on the day India marked 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks..

Birla said clarified that there is “no association” between the Parliament security breach and the suspension of the MPs from Lok Sabha.

“It is indeed unfortunate that some Members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on December 13, 2023,” the Speaker said in his statement.

Birla further added, “This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension of the Members to the incident on December 13. The suspension is purely to uphold the sanctity of the house.”

High level inquiry to investigate Parliament security breach

In his letter addressed to all the MPs, Om Birla wrote, “A high-level Inquiry Committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House. The Committee has started working. The report of this Committee will soon be shared with the House.”

“In addition, I have also constituted a High Powered Committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he further said in his statement.

Six accused have been arrested in relation with the Parliament security breach case, with the Delhi Police saying that mastermind of the attack, Lalit Jha, wanted to create anarchy in the country and make the government listen to their demands through his group's actions.

