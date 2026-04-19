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No load shedding despite record power consumption in Kerala, says Minister Krishnankutty

No load shedding despite record power consumption in Kerala, says Minister Krishnankutty

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 01:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Palakkad , Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday said that despite power consumption crossing record levels, no load shedding will be implemented in the state.

No load shedding despite record power consumption in Kerala, says Minister Krishnankutty

Addressing a press conference, Krishnankutty said that on Saturday, daily power consumption touched a record 117.15 million units, while peak demand rose to 6,033 megawatts.

He said that despite the challenges, the state government has decided not to impose load shedding.

"As procuring more electricity from power exchanges has become difficult, the Kerala State Electricity Board has sought permission from the Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission to enter into long-term agreements with power suppliers from other states. We expect approval by April 22," he said.

He added that if permission is granted, the state will not face an electricity crisis.

"Currently, there is no situation that warrants load shedding. We have made necessary arrangements," he said.

The minister said that with summer heat intensifying, the use of fans and air conditioners has increased significantly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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