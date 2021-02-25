'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike

Amid a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured workers, labourers to not be apprehensive of the scarcity of work in the state as no fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state.

"(A fresh) lockdown will not be imposed so that economic activities do not get adversely affected in the state," Chouhan said at a Covid-19 review meeting, adding that labourers will be absorbed in MGNREGA works, news agency PTI reported.

Concerns of a second lockdown are looming large as several states are imposing local lockdowns, night curfews to contain the sudden spike of Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh too has witnessed a small spike and is among those states that have been flagged by the Centre as worrying.

Since the state shares border with Maharashtra and an influx of road travellers from Maharashtra is likely during Mahashivratri, the government has made the screening of these travellers mandatory at border points.

But apart from these preventive measures, there will be no fresh lockdown, the chief minister has said.

Upcoming fairs in Pachmarhi, Betul, Chhindwara, Barwani and the districts bordering Maharashtra have been postponed.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 344 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,60,313. It is one of the states that have reported more than 100 average daily new cases in the past week.

In 2020, Madhya Pradesh became one of the hotspots of the infection which was partially attributed to the political upheaval at that time in the state. As on Wednesday, Indore has 740 active cases and Bhopal has 496 active Covid-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs)