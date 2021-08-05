Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 941 died while cleaning sewers, but no deaths due to manual scavenging: Govt
india news

941 died while cleaning sewers, but no deaths due to manual scavenging: Govt

Activists and experts condemned the Centre’s response and said the distinction between manual scavenging and people dying in sewers was not practical.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:06 AM IST
“The major problem is that the government is not understanding the importance of human dignity and self respect of the most marginalised...” said Safai Karmachari Andolan founder Bezwada Wilson. (HT file photo)

No one succumbed to manual scavenging in India but 941 workers died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the last three decades, the government told Parliament on Wednesday, triggering condemnation from activists.

Union social justice minister Virendra Kumar also told the Rajya Sabha that 58,098 manual scavengers were identified across the country in two separate surveys in 2013 and 2018.

“There is no report of death due to manual scavenging. However, we have reports regarding deaths of workers while being engaged in cleaning of sewers or septic tanks,” he said, listing out 941 deaths since 1993, when manual scavenging was first banned. Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of such deaths at 213, followed by 153 in Gujarat, 104 in Uttar Pradesh, 98 in Delhi, 84 in Karnataka and 73 in Haryana, the data showed.

In response to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said 941 deaths have been recorded since 1993.

Activists and experts condemned the Centre’s response and said the distinction between manual scavenging and people dying in sewers was not practical. “We have always said this is a technicality. This amounts to manipulating data,” said Safai Karmachari Andolan founder Bezwada Wilson.

“The major problem is that the government is not understanding the importance of human dignity and self respect of the most marginalised...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manual scavenging
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP