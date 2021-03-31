No masks, social distancing: Covid-19 safety rules violated in Delhi's Ghazipur market

The number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital Delhi have been increasing over the past few weeks. The Centre is also concerned about the second wave of the infection, and has said the situation is turning from bad to worse.

But all this seems to have little impact on the people of Delhi. News agency ANI posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning, which showed people roaming around in east Delhi's Ghazipur market without following any precautions.

The market was brimming with people without masks, the ANI video showed. They were in close contact at the fruits and vegetable shops, at a time when experts have warned that huge gatherings can turn into superspreader events and result in a spike in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Traders, who queued up inside, were also seen purchasing products without following the social distancing norms.

Ghazipur Mandi is the second-largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Delhi. It is spread over an area of one square kilometre and receives supplies from around 400 trucks per day.

The Covid-19 situation is a cause of worry, especially in some states, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul said at a press briefing on Tuesday. They warned that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage, and at any level, will have "heavy costs".

Asserting that hospitals and the ICUs have to be readied, the Centre also cautioned that if the coronavirus cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system in the country would be "overwhelmed".

"Covid-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent," Dr Paul said at the press briefing.

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken," he added.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016, the health bulletin showed.

It also said that 1,591 people recovered from the disease in the said period, which took the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 6,42,166.

Delhi has 7,429 active Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70 per cent in the last 24 hours.