'No matter what the weather is...': Punjab BSF troops' vow to protect India

Security forces at the Attari–Wagah India-Pakistan border checkpoint in Punjab have increased patrolling and alertness as visibility has been drastically reduced due to a thick blanket of fog. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Border Security Force personnel can be seen patrolling in fog so thick they are barely visible, never mind the border fence.

According to BSF personnel, visibility has been reduced to less than 10 metres in some areas, making infiltration by Pakistani agents or terrorists a distinct possibility. However, a senior BSF official told ANI the force remains committed to guarding the nation's borders.

"No matter what the weather is, we continue our patrolling. We remain alert to foil infiltration and smuggling attempts. Visibility reduces to even less than 10 metres but we are here to protect our country and citizens," BSF Inspector Mukesh Gupta told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility in Punjab's Amritsar - which is around 30 km from the border checkpoint - was around 25m this morning.

Several parts of north India have been covered by a dense fog over the past few days, with the weather department predicting such conditions will continue for the next few days too. Satellite images show a thick layer of fog engulfing several states in northern India.

In a statement, the Met said 'dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days'.

Meanwhile, the sudden spell of fog spreading across the Indo-Gangetic plains has caused a series of challenges, including road accidents and several flights and trains getting delayed.

