Train services hit as dense fog engulfs northern states
Trains are reportedly cancelled or running late as thick fog engulfed north Indian states.
Several trains on Wednesday have either been reportedly cancelled or they are running late as thick fog engulfed north Indian states, reducing visibility completely. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update that there is a continuation of dense fog across the northern states of India including Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh.
Trains were running late by several hours on Tuesday as well due to poor visibility induced by fog. Passengers had to wait for long hours for their respective trains. As many as 32 trains were cancelled in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were cancelled, according to news agency ANI.
With visibility below 100m at many places, several accidents were reported in the region, leaving three people dead and 40 injured in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and forcing a change in school timings in Punjab.
Likewise, around 50 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, despite officials enforcing low-visibility procedures at 1am. However, no flights were diverted or cancelled, said officials.
Here is the full list of trains running late due to fog:
Mau-Anand Vihar Express is running late by 2:30 hours
Puri-New Delhi Purushottam by 4 hours
Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi by 4 hours
Malda town- Delhi Jn Farakka by 2:30 hours
Ghazipur-Anand Vihar by 4:30 hours
Howrah-New Delhi by 3:30 hours
Kamakhya Delhi Express by 3 hours
Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 4 hours
Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by 5 hours
Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express by 3:15
Ayodhya-Delhi Cantt Express by 5 hours
Prayagraj-Meerut City by 3 hours
Banaras-New Delhi Express by 4 hours
Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 3 hours
Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2:30 hours
Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express by 2:30 hours
Varanasi-New Delhi by 2 hours
Katra-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours
