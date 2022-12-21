Dense fog likely in Delhi as air quality remains in ‘poor’ category

Delhi is likely to see a dense fog on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 6°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 21°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 6°C, one notch above normal and maximum temperature was 22°C -- two degrees below normal.

On the pollution front, Delhi’s air quality was in the very poor category on Wednesday morning.

Data from the central pollution control board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 331.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 186, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Wednesday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, Early Warning System (EWS) bulletin said, “The air quality is likely to improve marginally but remain in Very Poor category on December 22, 2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and reach in upper end of very poor category on December 23. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in Very Poor category.”