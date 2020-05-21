No meals, PPE suits for staff and 1 cabin bag in flight norms

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:28 IST

Passengers boarding domestic flights beginning Monday will have to report at least two hours before departure, declare their health status at the airport, and have to complete the check-in process online, according to the government’s guidelines.

Passengers will also be given a safety kit that will include a three-layered mask, face shield and sanitizer near the boarding gate, the guidelines issued on Thursday said. The rules advised passengers to travel light — just one cabin baggage and one check-in baggage allowed — and said there will be no meal on board.

The guidelines advised “very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues” to avoid air travel. However, a person residing in a containment zone or those who have contracted Covid-19 will not be allowed inside the airport. Flyers are “expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form”.

From origin to airport

According to the guidelines, passengers will have to reach the airport two hours before departure, follow social-distancing measures and should “travel to the airport in an authorised taxi/personal vehicle following the norms” specified by the Union home ministry.

A traveller will have to do web check-in and obtain a boarding pass, and download the baggage tag and baggage identification number. “In the initial stage, passengers will be entitled to carry maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage as per the specifications by the airline of his travel,” the guidelines said. Before entering the terminal, passengers must wear a protective gear, and they will continue wearing a mask throughout the journey.

“A passenger will print the baggage tag and affix it on the bag at a prominent place,” the guidelines said. In case that is not done, s/she will have to write the PNR (Passenger Name Record) number and name on a piece of paper and paste that on the baggage. Flyers were also advised to travel light as “trolleys would be permitted sparingly”.

Entering the terminal building

At the airport, passengers will have to reach the thermal screenings facility near the entry gate. A designated staff will check temperatures of passengers. The status of the Aarogya Setu app should be displayed to the staff. In the absence of a compatible device, passengers will have to fill up a self-declaration form.

“In case of non-availability of Aarogrya Setu, the passenger should be facilitated to go a counter provided by the airport where Aarogrya Setu can be downloaded. Children below fourteen years of age would be exempt from this requirement,” the guidelines said.

After completing the formalities, a passenger can proceed to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) counter at entry checkpoint and display the identity card and boarding pass. CISF staff, on confirming the identity of the person, shall allow entry. The passenger will then proceed to the baggage drop counter.

Security

Arrangements have been made at airports to guide passengers to walk through the pre-embarkation security screening. “Passengers should divest of all metal on their body to facilitate the security screening. Also, bring only one hand luggage as per specified size allowed by the airlines,” the guidelines said.

Security staff will practice a “minimum touch” concept to reduce physical contact with the passengers.

Movement inside airport

Passengers will proceed to security hold area after security screening. While waiting in the security hold area, they should maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols. Chairs marked “Not For Use” should not be occupied.

Boarding

Passengers will have to collect the safety kit provided by airlines, should wear mask and sanitize their hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass. Check-in of the boarding pass will be done by the passenger by self- scanning of e-boarding pass. Passengers will have to board the aircraft in a sequential manner.

Inside the aircraft

Face-to-face interaction should be minimised, the guidelines said. “Passengers are advised to minimize use of lavatory and to avoid any nonessential movement in the aisles,” it said. No queuing at lavatories and only one companion for children and the elderly will be allowed. No meal services will be allowed in the aircraft but water bottles will be available. Air crew will be in protective gear. “lf any passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or have cough, it should be bought to the notice of the crew for handling the passenger,” it said.

Exit from airport

Passengers should use only authorised taxis maintaining the prescribed hygiene protocols. Only these vehicles will be allowed for taking the passenger from the airport. On arrival at the destination, a passenger will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ Union Territory.

At a press conference on Thursday, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri, however, said passengers taking short distance flights will not need to quarantine upon reaching the destination state.