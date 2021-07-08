'No more vaccine shortage?': Rahul Gandhi's dig as Mansukh Mandaviya replaces Harsh Vardhan as health minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again took a dig at the alleged deficiency of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines in India, at a time when Mansukh Mandaviya replaces Dr Harsh Vardhan as the health minister of the country. Mandaviya took charge of the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday, a day after the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers.

Mansukh Mandaviya was made the new health minister of India on Wednesday, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan on the post. The change in the portfolio comes as one of utmost importance as India is currently in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, with rampant reports of vaccine shortages plaguing various parts of the country.

"Does this mean no more vaccine shortage?" the Congress leader asked, popping his post with the hashtag "#change". His veiled jab at the cabinet reshuffle seems to have had one question in mind: Will the new health minister respond to the issue of vaccine deficiency, or will he follow in the footsteps of his predecessor who frequently hit back against critiques over the same?

Rahul Gandhi has been a harsh critic of the central government's vaccination policy for months. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on numerous counts, to end the 'shortage' of vaccine doses in the country, a claim that the BJP-led government has debunked as a lie.

Earlier, Gandhi took aim on several occasions against the central government's vaccination policy, which he has described as lacking. Just last week, the Congress leader had questioned the government on vaccine availability and said, "It's July already, yet there are no vaccines. Where are the vaccines?"

Hitting back at Gandhi, the then health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had, in turn, asked, "What is Rahul Gandhi's problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand?" The former minister had added that "facts" regarding vaccine availability have been put out by the government for the month of July. "There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance," he remarked, adding that Congress must think about a "leadership overhaul".

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi shared a cumulative vaccination tracker and pointed out that India's actual Covid-19 vaccination rate is 27% below the government's target rate to avoid a potential third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of vaccine shortages across the country. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that the national capital has run out of vaccines once again and urged the central government the provide vaccines as per the requirement to the people of Delhi.

Last week, the Odisha government halted the vaccination drive in 16 districts due to a "shortage" of Covishield doses. Meanwhile, Assam also said that it could only vaccinate a population 45% less than the target set by state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, due to a massive shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

In Maharashtra, the administration suspended the vaccination drive across 281 civic-run centers and 20 government-run centers in Mumbai last week due to a shortage of stocks. Several other states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc have also said that they are facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.