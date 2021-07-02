'What is Rahul Gandhi's problem?': Union ministers hit back over Covid-19 vaccine shortage

At least two Union ministers hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday on the issue of alleged coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shortage in India. Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan asked why the Congress leader keeps repeatedly raising accusations of vaccine shortage, especially when the government has publicly released facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. On the other hand, Union minister Piyush Goyal clarified that 120 milliOn vaccine doses will be made available in July, of which states have already been informed in advance.

Questioning the government on vaccine availability, Rahul Gandhi had said earlier this day, "It's July already, yet there are no vaccines." The Congress leader asked, "Where are vaccines?"

Responding to Gandhi's question, Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, in turn, asked, "What is Rahul Gandhi's problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand?" The minister added that he had a day ago put out "facts" regarding vaccine availability for the month of July. "There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance," he remarked, adding that Congress must think about a "leadership overhaul".









Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July.



What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s problem ?Does he not read ?

Does he not understand ?



There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !!@INCIndia must think of a leadership overhaul !

Union minister Piyush Goyal said Rahul Gandhi "should understand that the display of petty politics is not appropriate at this time". He further clarified that 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses will be available in July, which is separate from the supply of private hospitals.









वैक्सीन की 12 करोड़ डोज़ जुलाई महीने में उपलब्ध होंगी, जो प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स की आपूर्ति से अलग है। राज्यों को 15 दिन पहले ही आपूर्ति के बारे में सूचना दी जा चुकी है।



राहुल गांधी को समझना चाहिये कि कोरोना से लड़ाई में गंभीरता के बजाय इस समय ओछी राजनीति का प्रदर्शन उचित नही है। https://t.co/xmDqtrLcLI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2021

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been a harsh critic of the central government's vaccination policy for months. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on numerous counts, to end the 'shortage' of vaccine doses in the country, a claim that the BJP-led government has debunked as a lie.

Meanwhile, an acute vaccine shortage has been reported from various parts of the country. the Odisha government halted the vaccination drive in 16 districts due to a "shortage" of Covishield doses. Meanwhile, Assam on Thursday said it could vaccinate only 16.63 lakh people in the last 10 days, almost 45% less than the target set by state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, due to a massive shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

In Maharashtra, the administration suspended the vaccination drive across 281 civic-run centers and 20 government-run centers in Mumbai due to a shortage of stocks. Several other states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc have also said that they are facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.



