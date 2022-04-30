Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No Muslim woman wants her husband to...': Himanta Biswa on Uniform Civil Code
'No Muslim woman wants her husband to...': Himanta Biswa on Uniform Civil Code

On Uniform Civil Code, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women.”
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all Muslim women want Uniform Civil Code. 
Published on Apr 30, 2022 08:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said if Muslim women are to be given justice, Uniform Civil Code has to be brought in. As quoted by news agency ANI, the BJP chief minister said every Muslim woman wants Uniform Civil Code. "Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives," the chief minister said in New Delhi.

The debate over Uniform Civil Code has been rekindled with some BJP-ruled states talking about implementing it, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board already opposing these talks. General secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani recently issued a statement saying the talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or by the Centre is just rhetoric aimed at diverting the attention of the public from issued like price rise, unemployment etc.

The fresh debate over the Uniform Civil Code started after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said his government is open to implementing it. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a high-level committee will be set up soon to draft a Uniform Civil Code.

UP government's Muslim minister Danish Azad Ansari said there will be chaupals in the state to acquaint people with the 'merits' of the Uniform Civil Code.

With the fresh talks on Uniform Civil Code, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the government should clearly give a definition of the Uniform Civil Code. In the Constitution, there is a mention of UCC that there will be an attempt to apply a uniform civil code but a clear definition is never clear and what will be the impact. The government never said it will implement the Hindu code when it talks about UCC. The better practice of any religion is applied whether it is Islam, Christianity or other religion. They should tell what is the definition of UCC then only we can react," Khurshid said.

