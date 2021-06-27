Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No national coalition against BJP can work without Congress, says Tejashwi Yadav
india news

No national coalition against BJP can work without Congress, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi reiterated Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past comments made before the 2014 general elections, insisting that his words ring true today for the opposition parties and citizens like never before
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav opined that all like-minded opposition parties should come together to defeat "this most oppressive, divisive, authoritarian and fascist government" on the basis of a common minimum program. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the Congress is the main opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should focus on a direct fight against the ruling party in 200 Lok Sabha seats, letting regional parties be in the driver's seat in their respective constituencies to help root out the BJP.

"From past experiences, I think the Congress must focus on those seats wherein it is in direct fight with the BJP and on remaining seats with an open heart and mind it should let regional parties be in the driving seat in their respective strongholds to root out the BJP," remarked Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD leader opined that all like-minded opposition parties should come together to defeat "this most oppressive, divisive, authoritarian and fascist government" on the basis of a common minimum program.

Also Read: ‘Bihar govt to fall in 2-3 months’, claims Tejashwi Yadav, NDA rejects theory

Yadav reiterated Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past comments made before the 2014 general elections, insisting that his words ring true today for the opposition parties and citizens like never before

"Our leader Lalu (Yadav) Ji had forewarned in the run-up to 2014 election- 'Ye chunav tay karega ki desh tootega ya bachega (this election will decide whether the country will remain or be divided)', and I think most of the parties and citizens of our country have realised this today like never before," he told PTI.

When asked about the ‘Rashtra Manch’ meeting held in Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi, which representatives from the grand old party did not attend, Yadav said he was unaware of what actually transpired in the meeting but insisted that Congress "should be the fulcrum of any national coalition against the BJP-led NDA".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejashwi yadav congress bjp rjd
TRENDING NEWS

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP