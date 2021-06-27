No national coalition against BJP can work without Congress, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the Congress is the main opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should focus on a direct fight against the ruling party in 200 Lok Sabha seats, letting regional parties be in the driver's seat in their respective constituencies to help root out the BJP.

"From past experiences, I think the Congress must focus on those seats wherein it is in direct fight with the BJP and on remaining seats with an open heart and mind it should let regional parties be in the driving seat in their respective strongholds to root out the BJP," remarked Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD leader opined that all like-minded opposition parties should come together to defeat "this most oppressive, divisive, authoritarian and fascist government" on the basis of a common minimum program.

Yadav reiterated Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past comments made before the 2014 general elections, insisting that his words ring true today for the opposition parties and citizens like never before

"Our leader Lalu (Yadav) Ji had forewarned in the run-up to 2014 election- 'Ye chunav tay karega ki desh tootega ya bachega (this election will decide whether the country will remain or be divided)', and I think most of the parties and citizens of our country have realised this today like never before," he told PTI.

When asked about the ‘Rashtra Manch’ meeting held in Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi, which representatives from the grand old party did not attend, Yadav said he was unaware of what actually transpired in the meeting but insisted that Congress "should be the fulcrum of any national coalition against the BJP-led NDA".