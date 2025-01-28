No need for needless talks on dy CM post: Pawan Kalyan

In bid to put an end to the recent debate over the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders’ demand for elevating Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh as deputy chief minister, actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Monday appealed to his party leaders to avoid unnecessary disputes. Pawan Kalyan (PTI)

In an open letter the party functionaries, Pawan Kalyan, who is presently the only deputy chief minister in the Naidu’s cabinet, requested them to prioritise the vision of TDP-led coalition government over individual concerns.

“It is imperative for all three alliance parties to act responsibly and safeguard the coalition’s objectives. I urge everyone to avoid unnecessary disputes and refrain from responding to or discussing internal matters publicly or on social media,” he appealed.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated his resolve to remain focused on public service rather than political power. “I have never pursued politics for positions of power and will not do so in the future. My goal has always been to support those in need, develop my homeland, and contribute to the betterment of society,” he said.

In a related development, Lokesh also told the media in Visakhapatnam that there was no truth in the talk that he would be elevated as the deputy chief minister.

“I am just a minister and I would love to work as an ordinary party worker. I don’t even want to continue as TDP general secretary, as I strongly wish nobody in the party should hold a post for more than three terms,” Lokesh told reporters at Visakhapatnam on Monday.

In his open letter, the JSP president stressed the need to sustain the unity of the alliance partners – the TDP, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, while urging party workers to remain focused on the larger mission of state development and public welfare.

Pawan Kalyan said the state was making rapid strides in all sectors under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that in just seven months, Andhra Pradesh attracted investments exceeding ₹3 lakh crore, with notable improvements in infrastructure, including quality roads and basic amenities in remote areas.

“Welfare initiatives and developmental programmes are being implemented simultaneously, driven by the commitment to honour the trust of the state’s five crore residents,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said the JSP would present its roadmap for the coming days during the party’s foundation day celebrations on March 14. He appealed to the leaders of the alliance partners to work together to meet the aspirations of the people of the state.