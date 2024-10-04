No need for Siddaramaiah to resign in MUDA, says JD(S) MLA; CM hails comment

Amid the increasing pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case, JD(S) MLA GT Deve Gowda on Thursday defended the chief minister. D(S) MLA GT Deve Gowda , who is also the JD(S) core committee president, has questioned the necessity of Siddaramaiah’s resignation, offering his support to the embattled CM (PTI)

During a speech at a Mysuru Dasara event, he said: “Why should CM Siddaramaiah resign over the MUDA scandal? If Siddaramaiah should resign, should HD Kumaraswamy also resign?”

Siddaramaiah, who has been facing criticism over the MUDA land allegations, welcomed Gowda’s remarks. Expressing gratitude, Siddaramaiah said, “GT Deve Gowda has spoken the truth. His words have strengthened my moral resolve.”

During his speech, the chief minister credited his political success to the blessings of Chamundeshwari, the goddess of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. “I have been a minister, deputy CM, and CM twice, all thanks to the blessings of Chamundeshwari. No matter the challenges, her support has always been with me,” he said.

During the Dasara event, Gowda also took a swipe at the opposition’s demands for the CM’s resignation. He questioned whether every politician facing an FIR should be forced to resign, labelling the resignation demands as hypocritical. “If those with FIRs must resign, then will there be anyone left in JD(S)? Has the court asked Siddaramaiah to resign? And what about ministers at the central level — should they also be held accountable?” Gowda questioned.

“Can Siddaramaiah, who has won 136 seats and became CM, resign? Is it possible? Just because there are demands for resignation, will it happen...Who all have FIRs filed against them? Should everyone resign?” he further said.

In response to the ongoing controversy, Siddaramaiah said: “As long as I have the blessings of the people, no one can force me to do anything. I haven’t done anything wrong, and that’s why I’ve been able to survive in politics for this long.”

“I’ve won elections nine times, and I owe it all to Chamundeshwari. Truth always prevails, and GT Deve Gowda’s words have only reinforced my belief in that,” the CM added.

Reacting to Gowda’s defence of the CM, Union minister HD Kumaraswamy said: “GT Deve Gowda is also from Mysuru district, hence he might have supported Siddaramaiah.”