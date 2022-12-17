'No need to wait... RJD has biggest share': PK's jab at Nitish on new CM talk

Master poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday called on Janata Dal (United) and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to step aside in favour of his deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Kishor - who debuted in politics as Nitish's No 2 but was sacked after frequent acerbic takedowns - was referring to talk this week that the JD(U) leader had identified Yadav as his successor.

Kishor also seemed to take a swipe at Nitish Kumar in reminding him it is the RJD and not the JD(U) that is the largest party in the state Assembly.

"No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav CM. In their alliance the RJD has the biggest share... Nitish should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for three years and the public will have the opportunity to vote on basis of his performance," Kishor was quoted by news agency ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav - now the de facto leader of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's party - almost led the RJD (and dragged allies Congress) to an impressive win in 2020.

The RJD won 75 seats - one more than the Bharatiya Janata Party - and is the single-largest party. However, it was pipped to the final post by the BJP-JD(U) combine by 15 seats The Congress won 19 of 70 seats and the JD(U) 43 of 115.

The result meant the JD(U) lost 'majority partner' status in its then alliance with the BJP - a loss that made headlines since Nitish remained chief minister.

BJP-JD(U) ties have been tenuous since and matters came to a head in August, when Nitish dumped the BJP and joined hands with the RJD, prompting a pushback and declarations Nitish had 'backstabbed' his allies to become PM.

As part of the alliance with the RJD, Nitish (re-)appointed Tejashwi as his deputy (he earlier served between 2015 and 2017) and this week suggested he could hand over the reigns to the younger Yadav in time for the 2025 election.

"... chief minister pointed to Tejashwiji and said 'he is leader of the future, under whom 2025 polls in the state will be fought," CPI(ML) leader Mahboob Alam, whose party offers outside support to the ruling 'mahagathbandan' said.

That praise triggered talk of a merger of the two parties but that was swiftly dismissed by senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha, who called it 'suicidal'.

Buzz that Tejashwi could soon replace Nitish was also picked up by rivals BJP, for whom MLA Nitin Nabin sarcastically said the CM ‘should show moral courage to hand over power... won't because it will lead to revolt within JD(U)'.

Back in August Nitish Kumar had dismissed talk about the merger; he was asked, on camera, to respond, and said, "arrey chhoddiye… (chuck it…)"

