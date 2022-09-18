No objection to Uttar Pradesh government survey of madrasas, says Jamiat chief

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has no objection to the survey of unaffiliated madrasas by the Uttar Pradesh government, Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the organisation of Islamic scholars, said on Sunday.

“There is no opposition among us regarding the survey. We have instructed the ulema (clerics) to give correct answers to whatever questions are asked to them and should cooperate fully in the survey,” Madani said at a media briefing after a convention of madrasa representatives at the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary.

Mohatmim (rector) of the seminary, Maulana Abul Kasim Nomani, was also present.

They advised madrasa owners not to be scared and keep records of land, finance and other required details, which need to be shared with government survey teams.

Both Madani and Nomani spoke about the contribution of madrasas in the country’s freedom movement and advised madrasa owners to operate their institutions as per the education policy and under the purview of religious freedom given in the country’s constitution.

The convention was attended by over 250 madrasa representatives.

“Madrasas are advised to provide accurate information to the surveyors. If there are regulatory lapses, the same should be addressed on an urgent basis. Secondly, maintain financial transparency. Get audits done and keep a record, and ensure they are flawless. Also, maintain madrasa property documents,” Madani said.

The madrasas were advised to ensure the society or the trust managing them were registered as per rules, Madani said. Madrasas will not take help from the government for day-to-day religious affairs, he said, adding that the government can help in building schools and colleges.

“There is no anger in the Muslim society about the survey. We run madrasas with donations. The account is open and anyone can check if there are atrocities against children in any madrasa. If something is found, then shut it down,” he said.

If a madrasa is on government land, the government can demolish it, but not otherwise, he said. Madrasas were advised to maintain a hygienic and clean environment for students.

Many representatives claimed that madrasas were never found indulging in anti-national activities, adding that the media needs to adopt a positive attitude towards madrasas.

On September 10, the state government started the process of conducting a survey of unaffiliated madrasas. All district magistrates have been issued instructions regarding the survey.

(with agency inputs)