‘No one could ever call me anti-women’: Shashi Tharoor rejects Kiren Rijiju's tag after bill fails in Lok Sabha

Over two days of a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which deepened the divide between the BJP and the Opposition, a lighter moment emerged during a post-adjournment interaction between Opposition MPs and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Congress leader shares a post-adjournment selfie(X/ShashiTharoor)

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In a post on X, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post-adjournment selfie with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Tharoor quipped that when Rijiju explained why he was calling the Opposition “anti-women,” he was pointed out that no one could ever call him (Tharoor) anti-women.

“A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister. When @KirenRijiju explained why he & his party were calling the Opposition ‘mahila virodhi’, it was pointed out to him that no one could ever call me anti-women! He conceded the point…,” he wrote as the caption.

Also Read: Why the women's quota bill failed in the Lok Sabha despite more votes in favour | Explained

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{{^usCountry}} Tharoor went on to praise women, calling them “the better half of the species.” He added that they deserve representation not only in Parliament but in every institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tharoor went on to praise women, calling them “the better half of the species.” He added that they deserve representation not only in Parliament but in every institution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Let’s face it, women are by far the better half of the species. They’re the improved models: Humans 2.0. They deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let’s face it, women are by far the better half of the species. They’re the improved models: Humans 2.0. They deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution." {{/usCountry}}

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He also took a jibe at the government, saying that their advancement shouldn't be linked with delimitation.

“Just don’t link their advancement to a mischievous and potentially dangerous Delimitation that could devastate our democracy,” Tharoor added.

Also Read: What Priyanka Gandhi ‘achieved in 5 minutes’ versus Rahul's 20 years, he explains

Tharoor criticizes Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill

The Kerala MP has been openly criticizing the bill, accusing the government of making haste, similar to what it did with demonetization.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Tharoor said that delimitation, or the redrawing of constituencies, has been proposed by the government in haste, “the same haste that you showed on demonetization.”

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“And unfortunately, we all know what damage that (demonetization) did to the country. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetization,” he said, adding, “Don’t do it.”

Tharoor, on several occasions over the last two days, called the linking of the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation exercise wrong.

“The government’s attempt to deliberately link both delimitation and women’s reservation is very wrong,” he said on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘Hold Parliament on Monday, bring old bill, let's see who is anti-women’: Priyanka leads Oppn charge as govt move fails

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to amend the women’s quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Two related bills — the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill — to implement the proposed amended women’s quota law in the Union Territories of Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir were also introduced in the House.

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However, the bill did not pass in the Lok Sabha as it failed to cross the required majority mark. While 298 members voted in favour of the government, 230 members from the Opposition voted against the proposed law. The bill required a two-thirds majority, which is 352 votes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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