‘No one stopped them’: DU Gargi College students recount ABVP row in chat with Rahul Gandhi

Students from Delhi University participated in a conversation with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently, discussing the ABVP row, the women's reservation bill, the ethnic tensions in Manipur and more.

Sharing a video of his conversation with the students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that “Gen Z is our future.”(Screengrab/YouTube)

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During the chat, students from DU's Gargi College recounted the recent ABVP row, with some saying they felt “threatened” as members allegedly forced entry into their campus. “A lot of people from ABVP broke our gate and entered into the premises,” one of the students said.

They added that ABVP members sat outside the college's entry and exit gate for professors, and were “offended” when asked to move. “One of our male teaching staff tried to remove them from the gate. At which the ABVP guys got so offended that they broke the gate. They tore shirts and entered our college,” a student said. Regarding police personnel at the site, another student said “they were not stopping” the ABVP members.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was scary because there was a police van which was standing outside. And despite there was a whole lot of police over there (sic), they couldn't stop them,” she stated. What was the ABVP incident? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was scary because there was a police van which was standing outside. And despite there was a whole lot of police over there (sic), they couldn't stop them,” she stated. What was the ABVP incident? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan and several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members allegedly forced entry into Gargi College on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan and several Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members allegedly forced entry into Gargi College on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The members forcibly entered the premises after they were denied entry on the basis of the rules surrounding men's entry into the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The members forcibly entered the premises after they were denied entry on the basis of the rules surrounding men's entry into the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident was linked to the student council elections, during which a contesting candidate allegedly contacted he DUSU president during voting, claiming the process was unfair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident was linked to the student council elections, during which a contesting candidate allegedly contacted he DUSU president during voting, claiming the process was unfair. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the conversation with Rahul Gandhi, the students said Gargi College does not encourage ‘canvassing’ and ‘campaigning’ and does not have affiliations with any political party. They stated that a candidate, reportedly backed by the ABVP, had contacted the principal and faculty members regarding the elections. “They weren't very encouraging of whatever her decision was,” a student said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation with Rahul Gandhi, the students said Gargi College does not encourage ‘canvassing’ and ‘campaigning’ and does not have affiliations with any political party. They stated that a candidate, reportedly backed by the ABVP, had contacted the principal and faculty members regarding the elections. “They weren't very encouraging of whatever her decision was,” a student said. {{/usCountry}}

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The students said the incident began on April 16, when the Joint Secretary of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) entered the Gargi College premises “with a flower garland” and “disrespected” the principal. They said that the row escalated the day after when ABVP members reached the gate of the college premises.

‘Gen Z women will lead the way’: Rahul

Sharing a video of his conversation with the students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Gen Z is our future.”

“Gen Z women will lead the way. It is our duty to open every door for them…The future of our country is in safe hands,” he said in a post on X. The students spoke about the country's colonial past and caste inequality.

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The recent women's reservation amendment bill, which failed to pass the test in Parliament, was also discussed, with Rahul questioning the timing and nature of the Bill. “In 2023, Modi ji said we will do women's reservation. The entire Opposition supported it,” the Lok Sabha LoP said, adding that its implementation was halted until the next census.

“Now suddenly they brought this Bill, but actually it's not women's bill…it's delimitation,” Rahul said.

“They want to settle the southern, north-eastern states, and the main northern seats get more seats,” the Congress MP said, calling it “dangerous”.

“If you change the number of seats in India without very carefully taking into account the consequences you will risk war between the south and the north,” Rahul said, adding states will question lower number of seats.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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