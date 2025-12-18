'No one stopped': Wife shares ordeal of no help, ambulance after Bengaluru man dies of heart attack on road

A 34-year-old mechanic from Bengaluru died on Saturday after he suffered a heart attack while on a scooter with his wife. Sharing her ordeal with the media, the deceased man's wife shared that the man was turned away by hospitals and received no help from passersby. However, around 4:21 am, Venkataram experienced severe chest pain again while riding the scooter. The couple lost balance, fell onto the road and Roopa soon realised that his condition was critical.(X/@thenewsdrill)

The man, identified as Venkataraman, was a resident of Balaji Nagar in Ittamadu, Banashankari III stage, reported the Times of India. Venkataram began experiencing severe chest pain around 3:30 am while at home.

Following this, his wife took him on a scooter to the nearest private hospital. Speaking to TOI, the wife, Roopa, was told that no doctors were available, turned away and asked to go to another hospital.

At the second hospital, an ECG was conducted, which confirmed the heart attack. However, doctors advised the wife to take Venkataram to another hospital for specialised treatment.

Roopa told TOI that the hospital did not provide any emergency assistance, nor did they provide the couple with an ambulance.

Due to this, the couple resumed their journey to another hospital on their scooter, after making a brief stop at home.

However, around 4:21 am, Venkataram experienced severe chest pain again while riding the scooter. The couple lost balance, fell onto the road and Roopa soon realised that his condition was critical.

In a bid to save her husband, Roopa tried to flag down passersby for help and emergency assistance, but no one batted an eye.

"I begged people to stop and help me take my husband to the hospital. But most of them just went past without stopping," she was quoted as saying.

CCTV footage shared on X also captures the moment the couple lost balance and fell onto the road.

As Venkataram's condition become worse, one pedestrian spotted the couple and stayed by their side until help arrived. Venkataram's sister also found the couple and tried to stop vehicles.

Seven minutes later, a car stopped next to them but the man was unconscious by then. As his sister performed CPR, they rushed Venkataram to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

As per TOI, Roopa will now be working to file lawsuit against the private hospital that refused to help her husband or provide them with an ambulance.

Venkataram earned his livelihood as a mechanic at a garage, reported India Today. He is survived by his wife, a one year old daughter and five year old son.