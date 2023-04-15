'No one takes Amit Shah seriously': Congress leader on 'Pilot's turn won't come'

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over his swipe on the infighting, saying no one him seriously as he's “always in election mode.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

"Amit Shah and BJP leaders only raise election slogans which have no truth to them. It has become habit with them to make wrong comments about our leaders," said Dotasra, adding that the home minister didn't make any major announcement for the people of the state.

Addressing booth-level party workers meeting in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Amit Shah earlier today took a sharp dig over the infighting in state Congress and said the grand old party prefers chief minister Ashok Gehlot over his former deputy Sachin Pilot because the former's contribution to filling party coffers with the "corruption" money is higher.

"Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext... his contribution may be higher on the ground but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot’s contribution is higher," Shah said.

The two Congress leaders are at loggerheads since 2020 after Pilot revolted against Gehlot's leadership. Pilot recently observed a one-day fast against his own government alleging inaction on corruption charges against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Shah claimed that the two Congress leaders are fighting unnecessarily as the BJP will form the next government in Rajasthan.

Hitting back at the senior BJP leader, Dotsara said, "Whether it is Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are always in election mode and no one takes them seriously. They can say anything to win the election," he said.

He said that the Congress government in Rajasthan was making a sincere effort to reduce inflation in the state, claiming that the central government under the BJP wasn't willing to play ball.

"On one hand there is our government in Rajasthan, which has been making a constant and sincere effort to reduce inflation and is implementing many schemes in the state. On the other hand in the BJP government at the Centre, which is not assisting us in these endeavours," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

