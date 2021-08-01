No passport, jobs’ clearance for stone pelters: J&K Police

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an order, denying security clearance for passport and other government services to all those involved in “law and order and stone pelting cases”.

“All the field units of CID SB Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, services and any other verification to government services/schemes, the subjects involvement in law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from the local police station records,” said the order issued by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID.

The order added that any digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification process. “Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance.”

The J&K wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the move, saying that it would serve as a severe blow to those conspiring against the country and fleeing abroad to escape accountability.

Talking to news agency PTI, BJP chief Ravinder Raina said some “anti-national powers” in Jammu & Kashmir support terrorism and Pakistan and “use passports to flee the country and also get absorbed in government jobs besides getting contracts of (developmental) projects. As per the new order, they will not get the security clearance which is a good step and will serve as a severe blow to such elements”.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, however, criticised the order, saying: “An ‘adverse police report’ cannot be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law. A year and a half ago J&K police were able to create an ‘adverse police report’ to justify my detention under the Public Safety Act that would never have stood up to legal challenge,” the NC leader wrote on Twitter.

