Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No passport to govt employees in J&K till they get vigilance clearance
india news

No passport to govt employees in J&K till they get vigilance clearance

The Union territory government on Thursday mandated heads of the administrative departments to “obtain the latest vigilance clearance” of employees before giving them a no-objection certificate needed to get the passport.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Passport J&K govt staff (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government employees will not be issued a passport unless they get a vigilance clearance from their respective departments.

The Union territory government on Thursday mandated heads of the administrative departments to “obtain the latest vigilance clearance” of employees before giving them a no-objection certificate needed to get the passport.

To be sure, the central government already has provisions in place to empower departments to hold back approvals needed for the issue of passports to employees for private visits abroad in case the employee is under suspension, has been charge-sheeted by an investigating agency in a criminal case or the government has accorded sanction for prosecution in a corruption case.

But this procedure hadn’t been adopted in Jammu and Kashmir so far and government employees were only required to inform their employer about their application for passports.

An order issued by the Union territory’s General Administration Department (GAD) secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said passports were being granted to citizens, including government employees, on the basis of verification carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

RELATED STORIES

However, Dwivedi’s order added, “the current system does not contain any mechanism as would help denying the passport to such employees who are either under suspension or facing departmental inquiry or prosecution on account of serious charges.”

The order further stated that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had pointed out that the present mechanism, which allows issue of passport to government employees without requisite vigilance clearance, “results in the issuance of passport to those employees against whom vigilance cases are pending”.

“Thus, there is an urgent necessity to instruct all the departments to issue the NOC for issuance of passport on the basis of vigilance clearance only,” Dwivedi’s order issued on Thursday said. HT has reviewed a copy of the circular.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India raises concerns over pro-Khalistan groups in US ahead of Modi visit

In touch with Afghan officials over reports of abduction of Indian: MEA

IT rules rob press of its freedom: HC

Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP