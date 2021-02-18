Home / India News / No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector
No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector

"Looking at the increase in coronavirus cases over the last two days, the Superintendent of Police has given a report that permission should not be given," Yavatmal Collector MD Singh said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Amid growing number of coronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has not yet given permission for a `Maha Panchayat' of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on February 20.

"Also, we have ordered lockdown in the district from tonight, so we have not given permission for the rally," he told PTI.

Tikait, one of the leaders of farmers' agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi borders, was scheduled to address the rally at Azad Maidan ground in Yavatmal city on Saturday.

In Nagpur, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders Shrikanth Taral and Sandip Gidde, organizers of the Maha Panchayat, said they have applied to the administration for permission afresh and promised to follow all norms for Covid-19 prevention. PTI CO

