‘No photos or bodies…’: NC leader alleges Centre ‘planned’ Uri, Pulwama attacks

Brother of Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and National Conference (NC) leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Monday claimed that both the 2016 Uri attack and 2019 Pulwama attack are planned by the central government. He further said that there were no photos or bodies of the soldiers and that all those who lost their lives were from the Scheduled Caste (SC) categories.

“It is certain now that they (attacks) were planned by the Government of India. We didn't see their photos and bodies and it is clear that all those 30-40 (soldiers) were SCs,” Kamal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reiterating Abdullah's demand for setting up the ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’. the NC leader said the “truth” behind the attacks will reveal after an investigation is conducted at national level.

“Till the time it is clarified who is to blame, not one but all five fingers are pointing at the Government of India,” he added.

India saw two of the deadliest terror attacks of the decade in 2016 and 2019. An army camp was attacked by heavily armed militants in Kashmir's Uri on September 18, 2016, killing 17 soldiers. On February 14, 2019, a CRPF convoy was attacked by Jaish militant in Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 44 jawans.

