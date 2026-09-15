No physical sports activities in Delhi-NCR schools between Nov-Dec: CAQM advisory

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued an advisory to the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, asking them to ensure no physical sports activities or sports competitions take place at schools during November and December, due to the air quality situation at that time of the year.

Pollution in Delhi spikes following the harvesting of crops in the northern plains, which often clashes with Diwali. (Representative file photo)

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It said in case competitions had been scheduled already, they may be rescheduled accordingly.

CAQM, has referred to directions issued by the Supreme Court in the ‘MC Mehta vs Union of India’ case in which the apex court had expressed concern last year regarding the impact of severe air quality on children participating in physical sports competitions. It had asked CAQM to issue appropriate directions to schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone sports and games competitions scheduled for the months of November and December.

CAQM, accordingly, had last year, through a letter dated November 11, 2025, asked state governments to take immediate and appropriate action to postpone such physical sports and activities across schools.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Commission deems it necessary to reiterate its observations made via letter dated November 19, 2025, referred above, for the current year as well. NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi are, therefore, advised to ensure that no physical sport activities/competitions are scheduled during November-December, keeping in view the air quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised,” CAQM has said in its latest advisory, dated September 10, but shared on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Commission deems it necessary to reiterate its observations made via letter dated November 19, 2025, referred above, for the current year as well. NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi are, therefore, advised to ensure that no physical sport activities/competitions are scheduled during November-December, keeping in view the air quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised,” CAQM has said in its latest advisory, dated September 10, but shared on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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“Competitions, if any, already scheduled may be rescheduled and it may be ensured that students who are unable to participate due to the rescheduling are not unduly disadvantaged,” the advisory, issued by the CAQM member secretary, Tarun Kumar Pithode adds, also stating state governments in such a case should explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to engage in similar activities at an appropriate time, without compromising their health or academic progress.

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Pollution in Delhi spikes following the harvesting of crops in the northern plains, which often clashes with Diwali, leading to a mixture of smoke from residue burning and firecrackers hanging over the capital’s air for weeks. This year, Diwali – on November 8, is expected to coincide with the stubble burning peak, an official said.

Meteorological conditions start to become unfavourable from October onwards, as the wind direction changes to northwesterly and local wind speeds drop along with temperature, leading to stagnation leading to a spike in pollution locally.