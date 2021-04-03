No possibility of Covid-19 vaccine shortage, says health ministry

Addressing doubts over Covid-19 vaccine shortage, the Union health ministry reiterated that is no shortage at present and there is no possibility in future.

In a 49-second video clip, tweeted by the health ministry, Dr NK Arora, chair, Operations Research Group, National Task Force ICMR Delhi and advisor to national AEFI committee said, “There has been no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in our country till date and there is no possibility of the shortage in future too". Arora said the Co-WIN portal will ensure no state runs out of vaccine stock.

He said that the platform not only works for the welfare of the beneficiaries but also helps in the management of supply-related operations like vaccine storage.

“Conversations are rife with rumours about shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in India. Watch this video to clarify your doubts, and put an end to such rumour-mongering,” the ministry said, with the video.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

This comes after the largest vaccination drive opened for people above the age of 45 years on April 1. As per the health ministry data, the country crossed the 7.3 crore mark of administering Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The country is hit by the second wave of Covid-19 and is witnessing huge spike in daily cases. India on Saturday registered nearly 90,000 new cases and 714 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.