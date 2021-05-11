No post-poll violence after May 8, Bengal govt tells HC

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday told the Calcutta high court that not a single incident of post-poll violence has been reported in the state after May 8.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had told media on May 6, a day after she took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal, that 16 people were killed in post-poll violence.

“The state in its affidavit to the Calcutta high court has submitted that not a single incident of violence has been reported in the state,” said Anindya Sundar Das, who filed a PIL in the high court on May 6, highlighting post poll violence and alleged inaction of the police.

The HC on Friday had set up a five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal to hear a PIL related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. The court had directed the state to file an affidavit on Monday specifying the areas where violence took place and the steps taken by the state government.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had expressed displeasure for not receiving any report from the state on post-poll violence, told the media on Monday that he would be visiting the places in the state where violence had erupted.

“Post-poll retributive violence, acts of arson, loot now have graduated into intimidation and extortion. This is very worrisome. I have therefore decided to visit the affected parts in the state as part of my Constitutional duty. I indicated to the state government to make arrangements. Unfortunately, their response has not been very responsive to the situation,” said Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, a team sent by the Union home ministry, to take stock of the post-poll violence that had rocked the state soon after election results were announced on May 2, was also camping in the state.

On Monday, chief minister Banerjee took a dig at the team sent by the Union home ministry saying it was only visiting houses of BJP workers and supporters.

“Law and order is a state subject. Why is the central team visiting villages and triggering tension? It is fine that they came and met the chief secretary. But why would they visit houses of BJP workers and supporters? Did they visit the house that belongs to workers and supporters of TMC or any other party? Half of the people who died were TMC men,” Banerjee said.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday told the Calcutta high court that not a single incident of post-poll violence has been reported in the state after May 8. Earlier, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had told media on May 6, a day after she took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal, that 16 people were killed in post-poll violence. “The state in its affidavit to the Calcutta high court has submitted that not a single incident of violence has been reported in the state,” said Anindya Sundar Das, who filed a PIL in the high court on May 6, highlighting post poll violence and alleged inaction of the police. The HC on Friday had set up a five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal to hear a PIL related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. The court had directed the state to file an affidavit on Monday specifying the areas where violence took place and the steps taken by the state government. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Police file FIR after thousands attend UP cleric’s funeral B.1.617 variant of concern at global level: WHO No funds granted for vaccine research, development: Govt Andhra prioritises 2nd dose amid vaccine shortage Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had expressed displeasure for not receiving any report from the state on post-poll violence, told the media on Monday that he would be visiting the places in the state where violence had erupted. “Post-poll retributive violence, acts of arson, loot now have graduated into intimidation and extortion. This is very worrisome. I have therefore decided to visit the affected parts in the state as part of my Constitutional duty. I indicated to the state government to make arrangements. Unfortunately, their response has not been very responsive to the situation,” said Dhankhar. Meanwhile, a team sent by the Union home ministry, to take stock of the post-poll violence that had rocked the state soon after election results were announced on May 2, was also camping in the state. On Monday, chief minister Banerjee took a dig at the team sent by the Union home ministry saying it was only visiting houses of BJP workers and supporters. “Law and order is a state subject. Why is the central team visiting villages and triggering tension? It is fine that they came and met the chief secretary. But why would they visit houses of BJP workers and supporters? Did they visit the house that belongs to workers and supporters of TMC or any other party? Half of the people who died were TMC men,” Banerjee said.