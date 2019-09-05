No pre-arrest bail for Chidambaram in ED case, SC says interrogation necessary

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:26 IST

P Chidambaram, the former finance minister who has spent 15 days in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, may be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down his request for protection against arrest by the federal investigating agency mandated to probe money laundering, ruling that the ED was right to argue that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

A two-judge bench led by Justice R Banumathi also rejected the contention of Chidambaram’s legal team that the court should not be given information in sealed cover.

“The court can peruse documents in sealed covers to consider bail,” the bench said, but underscored that it would not do it in this case to make sure that it does not prejudice Chidambaram’s case.

The judges observed that anticipatory bail at an initial stage could “frustrate the investigation”.

“It’s not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach,” the court said, according to news agency ANI

Chidambaram has been in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation for the last 15 days, the last three days at his request to block an effort by the probe agencies to send him to Tihar jail.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:51 IST