Chidambaram makes 2 unusual requests in Supreme Court, granted one

Facing the prospect of being sent to Tihar jail later in the evening, former finance minister P Chidambaram’s legal team on Monday made a strong pitch in the Supreme Court to place the veteran Congress leader under house arrest or let him stay in CBI custody. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who was representing the 73-year-old politician, told a bench led by Justice R Banumathi that his petition against the CBI remand would become infructuous if the Delhi Court sends him to Tihar jail at the end of his CBI custody later in the day.

Sibal had started his arguments on Chidambaram’s petition against the CBI remand but before he could continue, the bench made it clear that he should approach the subordinate court first for regular bail. Sibal insisted on being heard, telling the top court that the former minister couldn’t be sent to Tihar jail at his age. He will turn 74 later this month.

Sibal, who is also a senior Congress leader, asked the court to give him bail till his petition against the CBI remand is heard or place him under house arrest. When Justice Banumathi stayed firm that the competent court dealing with the case should hear the bail plea, Sibal prayed for placing the former minister under house arrest.

“Justice has to be done at some level,” Sibal pleaded.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI after the Supreme Court didn’t accept his request to urgently hear his petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. By the time the court came around to taking it up, Chidambaram was already in custody and the petition was deemed infructuous.

