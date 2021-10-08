No prior cases; my family is here, won't abscond: Aryan Khan during bail hearing

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was produced in the court for the hearing of the interim bail plea, a day after a metropolitan magistrate court sent all eight arrested in the cruise rave party case to 14-day judicial custody. Aryan through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the court that he is a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents. The chats that the Narcotics Control Bureau has been referring to took place when Aryan Khan was abroad.

"I am a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents. I happen to be from Bollywood. I went on an invitation, refused when asked if I have drugs. They were honest not to accuse me of anything else. Data from my mobile has been retrieved and sent for forensics," he said through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, as reported by Livelaw.

"I have parents and a family here. I have an Indian passport and I am not going to abscond. There is no question of tampering," lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

"Search and seizure can not be cited just to lock me up in the jail. The normal tendency of the court is to grant bail. There is an accusation, there is no material. I was abroad when those chats happen," Aryan Khan's lawyer said.

Aryan Khan along with seven others was arrested on Sunday after the NCB raided a cruise rave party. His bail pleas have been rejected so far and on Thursday, he along with the other arrested have been sent to judicial custody.

The agency sought the custody of the eight claiming that the custody was needed to confront them with the new arrests that the agency has made in connection with the case. The court on Thursday denied NCB custody and said the agency has already got adequate time to further its investigation. No further custodial interrogation was needed. The eight spent Thursday evening at the NCB office they are required to be tested for Covid before their judicial custody begins.