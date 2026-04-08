‘No prohibition in eating beef, but…’ Himanta's remarks triggers political row; AAP, SP attack BJP

Amid the intensifying politics in Assam hours ahead of voting, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his stand on beef consumption, suggesting there is no problem in eating beef, but wants it restricted to private spaces.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to the media ahead of state assembly elections, in Sivasagar district.(PTI)

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The remarks mark a departure from his previous statements, where he warned beef eaters of legal action and vowed: "not to spare those who eat cow meat".

"Muslims eat beef. There is no prohibition on it...There is a big community of Muslims in Assam who eat beef. We don't tell them not to eat. We just tell them to eat it inside their houses. Don't eat at any public place," Biswa told reporters.

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He emphasised that the consumption of beef should take place within homes and not public areas or within 5-km radius of any temple.

Opposition attacks BJP

The chief minister's remark has led to a political controversy with several parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party, attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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{{^usCountry}} Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP and urged people to "remove BJP and protect cows". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP and urged people to "remove BJP and protect cows". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Bhajpa hatao, Gaumata bachao", the SP leader wrote in a post on X, sharing a poster with Biswa's remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Bhajpa hatao, Gaumata bachao", the SP leader wrote in a post on X, sharing a poster with Biswa's remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arvind Kejriwal's AAP hit out at the BJP, saying "‘Mother Cow’ is just an electoral gimmick and a tool for riots and unrest." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arvind Kejriwal's AAP hit out at the BJP, saying "‘Mother Cow’ is just an electoral gimmick and a tool for riots and unrest." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It added that while in North India, "the BJP and its supporters carry out murders in the name of ‘cow protection', their own leaders are saying, eat beef." Himanta Sarma's past statement and what Assam law says {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that while in North India, "the BJP and its supporters carry out murders in the name of ‘cow protection', their own leaders are saying, eat beef." Himanta Sarma's past statement and what Assam law says {{/usCountry}}

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The Assam CM, while campaigning for the BJP in Jorhat, said this month that he is "not going to spare those who eat cow meat".

The remark was in consonance with the party's stance and Sarma's previous remarks.

"There is a law of cattle prevention in Assam. There is a provision of 3 years of jail for eating beef publicly... I am not going to spare those who eat cow meat. As per law, I am going to file an FIR against them in the police station," he told ANI during the campaign.

Beef consumption is one of the key flashpoints in state politics, with Himanta Sarma intensifying his attacks on the opposition.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, does not prevent cow slaughter; it prohibits its consumption in public places, including restaurants and events. However, cow meat can still be purchased from shops and eaten at home or in private establishments in the state.

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Recently, the chief minister threatened action against Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury’s mother over alleged beef eating and for being “anti-national and anti-Sanatani”

On Thursday, Sarma alleged that the candidate’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, eats beef, supports anti-nationals and opposes Sanatani traditions and cited her social media posts.

AJP, which is in alliance with the Congress, denied the claims, calling the allegations fake and politically motivated.

The assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.

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