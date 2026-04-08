Assembly elections 2026 live: Campaigning ends in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry ahead of April 9 voting
Assembly elections 2026 Live: Campaigning ended in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, with voting set on April 9 for 296 seats. Tamil Nadu votes on April 23, Bengal on April 23 and 29 in two phases. Results are due to be announced on May 4.
- 4 Mins agoUdhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Tiruvallur ahead of Tamil Nadu polls | Watch
- 16 Mins agoPolling teams depart with EVMs in Assam's Kamrup
- 27 Mins agoEVMs, materials distributed in Assam's Dibrugarh
- 49 Mins agoKerala to deploy 1.46 lakh polling personnel for April 9 elections
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoEVMs, polling materials distributed in Kerala's Kannur
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoEC fully prepared for free, fair Assam assembly polls on April 9
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoWelcome to this live blog
Assembly elections 2026 Live: After nearly a month of high-voltage campaigning, electioneering has officially ended in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, setting the stage for single-phase voting on April 9 across 296 assembly seats. Polling will cover 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry, with counting scheduled for May 4. A total of 1,849 candidates are in the fray, with key contests shaped by sharp political exchanges, development narratives and leadership face-offs....Read More
Kerala
In Kerala, the fight is primarily between the CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA, with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Pinarayi Vijayan leading campaigns.
Assam
In Assam, the campaign centred around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governance record and the Congress challenge led by Gaurav Gogoi. The run-up to polls saw allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and Congress, leading to a political slugfest.
The Election Commission has said it is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful polling in Assam, with webcasting enabled at all polling stations and security forces deployed across sensitive areas. Over 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the state, reported ANI.
Puducherry
In Puducherry, campaigning has also concluded for the 30-member assembly, where 294 candidates are contesting. The Union Territory has over 9.5 lakh voters.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
The April 9 voting marks the first leg of a wider election cycle, with Tamil Nadu set to vote on April 23 and West Bengal going to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
Separately, the Election Commission will begin the final phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after May 4, covering around 370 million electors across 17 states and five Union Territories.
Assembly elections 2026 live: Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Tiruvallur ahead of Tamil Nadu polls | Watch
Assembly elections 2026 live: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, held an election campaign in Tiruvallur as political activity intensifies ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling teams depart with EVMs in Assam's Kamrup
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling parties in Assam’s Kamrup district have begun departing with EVMs and election materials for five assembly constituencies, as final preparations ramp up ahead of polling.
District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said, "Kamrup Metro election district has 1,218 polling stations. The dispatch and receipt counter has been set up in Maniram Dewan Trade Centre for all the 5 LACs... More than 10,000 personnel are involved in the entire election process... Police personnel will be going with every polling team..."
(ANI)
Assembly elections 2026 live: EVMs, materials distributed in Assam's Dibrugarh
Assembly elections 2026 live: The district administration in Dibrugarh, Assam, has begun distributing election materials and EVMs to polling officials from the Dibrugarh Polytechnic as preparations intensify for the Assam assembly elections.
District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said, "Material and EVM distribution is being held today... 51 counters have been set up in Dibrugarh polytechnic... We expect the distribution to be finished by the afternoon... All 1322 polling stations will have web casting... We are not anticipating any issues..."
(ANI)
Assembly elections 2026 live: Kerala to deploy 1.46 lakh polling personnel for April 9 elections
Assembly elections 2026 live: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel will be dispatched across the state for the single-phase assembly elections on April 9. Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to participate, with counting scheduled for May 4. Authorities have also registered FIRs against 180 individuals in poll-related cases, ANI reported.
Kelkar added that over 1,200 police teams are active on the ground, with votes to be counted across 140 strong rooms and 43 locations. Campaigning ended Tuesday evening, marking the start of the mandatory silence period.
Assembly elections 2026 live: EVMs, polling materials distributed in Kerala's Kannur ahead of April 9 voting
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were being handed over to polling personnel in Kannur ahead of the Kerala assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The distribution exercise is underway to ensure smooth conduct of voting across constituencies, ANI reported.
Visuals from KMM Government Women’s College in Kannur showed officials coordinating logistics and dispatching election kits to staff, as final preparations gather pace a day before polling.
Assembly elections 2026 live: EC says fully prepared for free and fair Assam assembly polls on April 9
Assembly elections 2026 live: The Election Commission has said it is fully prepared to conduct the Assam assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, with polling across all 126 constituencies scheduled in a single phase on April 9. Under Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, authorities have deployed central observers, security forces and micro observers, while enabling webcasting at all 31,490 polling stations for real-time monitoring, according to ANI.
A total of over 2.5 crore voters will decide the fate of 722 candidates, with more than 1.5 lakh polling personnel deployed and EVMs arranged with reserves.
Assembly elections 2026 live: Welcome to this live blog
Assembly elections 2026 live: Welcome to our live blog where you can obtain all the latest information on the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.