‘No proof’: Jairam Ramesh's attack on Modi government over ‘Sengol’ claims

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised the Narendra Modi government over its claims on the 'Sengol'. Ramesh declared there is 'no documented evidence' confirming the Tamil artifact as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to the first elected government of independent India, as has been claimed by the centre. “There is NO documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp…” Ramesh tweeted. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (ANI)

“Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence,” he added further.

“A majestic sceptre conceived of by a religious establishment in then Madras province and crafted in Madras city was indeed presented to Nehru in August 1947… The sceptre was later kept for display at the Allahabad Museum. What Nehru said there on December 14, 1947 is a matter of public record despite whatever labels may say,” the Congress leader said.

Ramesh declared 'prime minister Narendra Modi and his drum-beaters' were making use of the ceremonial sceptre for 'political ends' in Tamil Nadu and that 'this is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives.'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, said that the Congress disregarded Hindu traditions by calling the “Sengol” a "golden stick gifted" to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and tucking it away in a museum.

"The vesting of the "sacred 'Sengol'" with Nehru, on the eve of India's Independence, was the exact moment of transfer of power from the British to India," BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted.

The "Sengol" will be installed close to the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by prime minister Modi on Sunday.