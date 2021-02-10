Home / India News / No proposal to change FDI rules for e-commerce sector: Som Parkash
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash also said there is no proposal at present to establish an e-commerce regulator.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:08 PM IST
"There is no proposal to bring in changes to FDI investment rules for e-commerce sector in India, at present," said MoS for commerce and industry Som Parkash(AFP)

There is no proposal to bring in changes in FDI (foreign direct investment) norms for the e-commerce sector, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash also said there is no proposal at present to establish an e-commerce regulator.

"There is no proposal to bring in changes to FDI investment rules for e-commerce sector in India, at present," he said.

To a query on prices of steel and cement, Parkash said complaints regarding cartelisation by cement companies have been received and Competition Commission of India (CCI) is the appropriate authority to deal with such types of complaints.

CCI has received seven complaints related to the steel sector, which are under examination.

"There is no proposal under consideration at present for setting up of a regulating authority for steel or cement sectors," he added.

Further replying to a question, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government on August 28, 2018 had published the draft e-pharmacy rules and those are under stakeholder consultations.

