e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / India News / Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back: Amit Shah at Lucknow rally

Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back: Amit Shah at Lucknow rally

The home minister also called Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for a public debate on the citizenship act during a rally in Lucknow.

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Time, Lucknow
Gujarat, Jan 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses at the Inauguration of 'VISWAS and Cyber Aashvast Project', in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Gujarat, Jan 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses at the Inauguration of 'VISWAS and Cyber Aashvast Project', in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dared the opposition to continue their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as he emphasised the legislation will not be revoked.

The home minister also called Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for a public debate on the citizenship act during a rally in Lucknow.

“The anti-CAA parties are spreading propaganda and spreading illusions that’s why the BJP is running the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, which is a public awareness campaign against those who break the country,” Amit Shah said.

The minister reiterated that there is no provision for taking the citizenship of anyone anywhere under CAA and rather people will be given India’s citizenship.

“I have introduced this bill in the Lok Sabha. I want to tell the opposition that you should discuss this bill publicly. If it can take citizenship of any person, then prove it and show it,” he said.

His rally comes even as the protest led by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) entered its fifth day.

Police have booked 16 women and more than 100 unidentified persons, including two daughters of poet Munawwar Rana, in connection with the anti-CAA protest at Clock Tower in Chowk area of the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Other than Shah’s rally, other BJP leaders are also scheduled to address people in UP.

Newly-elected BJP chief JP Nadda will be in Agra on Thursday to drum up support for the recent amendment in the act.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, both former BJP chiefs, will be also holding rallies in UP.

Ahead of the rally, the police took out a flag mark at Clock Tower, the point where women are protesting but the efforts to pacify the protestors went in vain.

The protest spread to Ujariaon area of Gomti Nagar where more than 15 women staged a sit-in near a dargah, holding placards with anti-CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) slogans.

tags
top news
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news