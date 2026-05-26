'No reality in speculation': Congress rejects Karnataka CM change, says talks only on Rajya Sabha elections

Amid renewed reports of a power tussle in Karnataka, senior Congress leaders have dismissed any talk of a change in the state's chief minister.

Speaking to reporters outside Indira Bhawan, the party's general secretary KC Venugopal stated that there was no truth to the speculation of a change in CM(PTI)

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Speaking to reporters outside Indira Bhawan, the party's general secretary KC Venugopal stated that there was no truth to the speculations of a change in CM.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation. No reality at all," said Venugopal.

The Congress leader further added that the talks with the high command on Tuesday focused on the upcoming elections in the Rajya Sabha and council seats of Karnataka.

"Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the council seats of Karnataka. The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like Chhattisgarh, like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, like these states. That's all," he further told reporters.

Buzz around leadership change in Karnataka strikes again

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{{^usCountry}} Buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka resurfaced after chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka resurfaced after chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka with a huge majority in 2023, reports of a rift or demands of leadership change within the party have emerged time and again, with several party legislators favouring Shivakumar for the top post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka with a huge majority in 2023, reports of a rift or demands of leadership change within the party have emerged time and again, with several party legislators favouring Shivakumar for the top post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the latest buzz came after it was reported that the southern state may witness a Bihar-like switch, suggesting that Siddaramaiah may contest the Rajya Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the latest buzz came after it was reported that the southern state may witness a Bihar-like switch, suggesting that Siddaramaiah may contest the Rajya Sabha elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the buzz, party officially maintained that the meet was a routine one against the backdrop of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and legislative council elections. The same was confirmed by KC Venugopal on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the buzz, party officially maintained that the meet was a routine one against the backdrop of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and legislative council elections. The same was confirmed by KC Venugopal on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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